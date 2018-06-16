Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Woods fires eight-over 78 — worst ever US Open score

SOUTHAMPTON, United States: Tiger Woods returned to the US Open with an eight-over par 78 at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday, his worst ever score in the championship leaving him nine shots off the first-round lead.

x
Advertisement

Woods, who counts three US Open titles among his 14 majors, hadn’t played in the tournament since 2015.

He opened with a triple bogey seven at the first hole and would make two double bogeys — including a four-putt at 13 — before he was done.

Woods’ previous worst US Open round was a 77 in the third round at Oakland Hills in 1996. The 42-year-old, whose major title drought now stretches back to his 2008 US Open victory at Torrey Pines, will face an uphill battle just to make the cut.

The intensely competitive star indicated he was up for the challenge. “Shoot something in the 60s tomorrow, and I’ll be just fine,” he insisted.

Despite the difficult, windy conditions, Woods said it was his own game that let him down — particularly his putting.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar