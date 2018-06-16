Woods fires eight-over 78 — worst ever US Open score

SOUTHAMPTON, United States: Tiger Woods returned to the US Open with an eight-over par 78 at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday, his worst ever score in the championship leaving him nine shots off the first-round lead.

Woods, who counts three US Open titles among his 14 majors, hadn’t played in the tournament since 2015.

He opened with a triple bogey seven at the first hole and would make two double bogeys — including a four-putt at 13 — before he was done.

Woods’ previous worst US Open round was a 77 in the third round at Oakland Hills in 1996. The 42-year-old, whose major title drought now stretches back to his 2008 US Open victory at Torrey Pines, will face an uphill battle just to make the cut.

The intensely competitive star indicated he was up for the challenge. “Shoot something in the 60s tomorrow, and I’ll be just fine,” he insisted.

Despite the difficult, windy conditions, Woods said it was his own game that let him down — particularly his putting.