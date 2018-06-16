Willey glad being a better player under Fleming

LONDON: England all-rounder David Willey has insisted playing in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League was a “no-brainer” even if it put his county contract with Yorkshire at risk.

The 28-year-old is adamant he’s a better player for the experience of working under Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming, the former New Zealand captain, even though his stint with the IPL champions amounted to just three games.

Now Willey, the son of the ex-Test batsman and former international umpire Peter Willey, is looking to put that experience to good use by helping England win their first World Cup title when they stage the 2019 showpiece tournament.

A call to go to Chennai as an injury replacement came at the start of the English season and meant Willey angered missed several weeks of Yorkshire’s county campaign. It was a move that angered the Headingley hierarchy, although he has since signed a new Yorkshire deal, but Willey, asked if it had been a difficult decision replied: “It was a no-brainer.

Willey, however, said playing in the IPL had seen him learn “a lot from a tactical, mental and skill point of view” in a career that has so far yielded 36 one-day international appearances and 20 in Twenty20 internationals for England.