Sat June 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pak team greeted on winning T20 rubber against Scotland

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan has congratulated Pakistan cricket team on winning Twenty20 series 2-0 against hosts Scotland.

x
Advertisement

In his congratulatory message on Friday, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan appreciated Pakistan cricketers’ excellent teamwork in the brief series. He lauded the performance of entire team under skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan also praised the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, who showed great command on a young cricket team.

Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan expressed his hope that Pakistan cricket team will continue its dominating performance in future international matches.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar