Pak team greeted on winning T20 rubber against Scotland

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan has congratulated Pakistan cricket team on winning Twenty20 series 2-0 against hosts Scotland.

In his congratulatory message on Friday, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan appreciated Pakistan cricketers’ excellent teamwork in the brief series. He lauded the performance of entire team under skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan also praised the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, who showed great command on a young cricket team.

Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan expressed his hope that Pakistan cricket team will continue its dominating performance in future international matches.