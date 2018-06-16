Pak disabled cricket camp from 27th

LAHORE: The training camp for Pakistan disabled cricket team will be established from June 27 at Karachi National Stadium to prepare for the upcoming Tri-Nation T20 Cricket Tournament.

The tournament involving Pakistan, Bangladesh and host England will be played at Warwickshire from July 8.

The camp’s officials include head coach Sabih Azhar, batting coach Iqbal Imam, bowling coach Mohammad Javed, trainer Rashid Qureshi, team doctor Dr Noman Paleker and team Manager Amiruddin Ansari.

“The training camp will conclude on July 4, a day before the team leaves for UK,” said an official of the Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association. Pakistan team will begin their campaign in the event by playing England on July 8.