Sat June 16, 2018
Sports

Agencies
June 16, 2018

ICC names unchanged elite panel of umpires for 2018-19

DUBAI: There will no changes of personnel in the elite panel of umpires for the 2018-19 international cricket calendar, ICC announced Thursday evening.

The announcement regarding the retention of the panel was made following ICC’s annual review and selection process.

Umpires Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel and Rod Tucker will continue to occupy the highest levels designated for match officials between the period July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

The panel of referees will comprise David Boon, Chris Broad, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Andy Pycroft, Javagal Srinath and Richie Richardson, all former Test players.

The decision to retain the same set of umpires was taken by a selection panel consisting Chairman and ICC General Manager - Cricket, Geoff Allardice, ICC Chief Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle, former England player and commentator - David Lloyd, and former India captain and international umpire Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

