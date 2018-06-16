‘Women’s education must for higher literacy rate’

ISLAMABAD: Education helps people become skillful, capable and knowledgeable citizens to earn a respectable and prosperous life in tomorrow’s society, said chairperson of the National Commission for Human Development Razina Alam Khan.

“Our (NCHD) prime mandate is to support the government in achieving educational targets of Vision 2025 and SDG-4. We’ve continuing to foster community participation, developing management efficiencies along with generating public private partnerships in this respect,” she told the commission’s senior management meeting here. The meeting was attended by the NCHD senior officials, educationists and experts of non-formal education.

The NCHD chairperson said providing access to education to all the individuals, girls and boys, was the fundamental right of every citizen of the country.

She said the education data reflected that there were more girls out of school than the boys i.e. 49% girls compared to 40 per cent boys.

“Women make 51 per cent of the country’s population. Collectively, more than 40 per cent of the children of 5-16 years in the country are still not attending schools. This situation halts the progress and development of the country and decreases the literacy rate as well. If we want to achieve 90 per cent literacy rate in the country then we will have to focus education of girls,” she said.

Razina Alam said the NCHD worked as a fast track initiative to fight against eradication of illiteracy. She said the NCHD adopted a two-pronged strategy i.e. adult literacy programme in remote areas across the country and the universal primary programme curbing the annual increase in the illiterate pool by ensuring that all children get enrolled in schools.

“Besides our main programmes, we have also practiced literacy in jails for prisoners, mainstreaming of ‘madarasas’ by introducing primary education in them along with religious education, establishment of National Training Institute, Piloting of Non-formal Schools in ICT,” she said.

The NCHD chairperson said the commission had constituted a forum on non-formal education and advisory council for literacy with an aim to bring all stakeholders on one platform and to work out a coordinated mechanism for literacy and non-formal education.

“Our focus on literacy and skill development has been successful in empowering the neglected section of society especially girls and women in the remote areas.

Coordinated efforts of all stakeholders will definitely contribute in improving the education system. #the dream of a literate society will come true,” she said.