Sat June 16, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 16, 2018

Hospital gets six new ECG machines

LALAMUSA: Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Abid Mahmood Ghori has said six new ECG machines had been handed over to medical ward (women), CCUs and labour room of the hospital. Talking to reporters, the MS said necessary repair works was underway in different sections of the hospital.

