Hospital gets six new ECG machines

LALAMUSA: Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Abid Mahmood Ghori has said six new ECG machines had been handed over to medical ward (women), CCUs and labour room of the hospital. Talking to reporters, the MS said necessary repair works was underway in different sections of the hospital.
