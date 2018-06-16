Sat June 16, 2018
National

June 16, 2018

Unverified plagiarism charges: CUI’s rejoinder

ISLAMABAD: The committee constituted by Chairman, Board of Governors of then COMSATS Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), Islamabad, and now COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI), has cleared unverified plagiarism charges against all the seven research papers of Prof Dr Raheel Qamar (Tamgha-i-Imtiaz), Rector of COMSATS.

This committee comprising eminent scientists of Pakistan including Dr Prof Muhammad Iqbal Choudhry, Dr Prof Zabta Khan and Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti was constituted to probe the charges of plagiarism against Prof Dr Raheel Qamar, which were being staged against him on social media, a press release said. The allegations were found to be of non-serious nature.

