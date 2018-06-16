CDA ready to cope with any expected monsoon emergency

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is fully prepared to meet any expected emergency in Islamabad during upcoming monsoon rains. A senior official of civic agency said although there is no forecast for any flood risk but the CDA is prepared to cope with any emergency for which they have established a flood relief cell. He said the slum resident in sectors F-6, F-7/4, G-8/1, G-7/3, G-7/2, G-7/1 would also be warned to removal illegal structures along the drains. The senior officers of the CDA have given directives for timely removal of stagnant water besides issuing warnings to people living in the low-laying areas.