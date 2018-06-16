Farmers urged to adopt drip irrigation system

SARGODHA: The Agriculture Department has urged farmers to adopt drip irrigation system for handsome returns.

According to Agriculture Officer Ramzan Khan Niazi, over 60 per cent water could be saved through drip irrigation, compared with open water courses. He said the government was also providing 60 per cent subsidy on installation of the system. He said the drip system was a smooth system in which farmers could save fertilisers, labour, water and timing up to 50 per cent. He said drip irrigation system was beneficial for barren, sand and any other kinds of soil and also reduces weeds.

He said that a comprehensive campaign has been launched under the Punjab Irrigated-Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project (PIPIP) to overcome water scarcity in the province.

He said that under this project, the Agriculture Department is installing drip and sprinkler irrigation and giving subsidy to farmers for installing this system.