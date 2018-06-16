Police prepares traffic plan for Mansehra during Eidul Fitr

MANSEHRA: The police have divided Mansehra into three parts and cancelled vacations of the force to facilitate tourists and maintain the flow of traffic during Eidul Fitr. “We have been expecting a large number of tourists in Kaghan valley during Eid days and in order to facilitate them, Mansehra and Balakot tehsils are divided into three sectors,” SP told reporters here.