Sat June 16, 2018
National

June 16, 2018

Police prepares traffic plan for Mansehra during Eidul Fitr

MANSEHRA: The police have divided Mansehra into three parts and cancelled vacations of the force to facilitate tourists and maintain the flow of traffic during Eidul Fitr. “We have been expecting a large number of tourists in Kaghan valley during Eid days and in order to facilitate them, Mansehra and Balakot tehsils are divided into three sectors,” SP told reporters here.

