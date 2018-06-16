Sat June 16, 2018
National

June 16, 2018

Drug smugglers arrested

NOWSHERA: The Risalpur police have foiled an attempt to smuggle 75 kg hashish from the erstwhile tribal areas to Punjab and arrested two drug smugglers. The police impounded the vehicle and apprehended Amir Nawaz and Muhammad Haleem.

