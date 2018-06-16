Uber driver in Brazil accused of rape

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIO DE JANEIRO: An Uber driver in Brazil has been arrested on suspicion of raping a girl at gunpoint, police said on Thursday.
The assault is alleged to have occurred June 7 in a rough neighborhood of Rio after the adolescent got into the car to go to another area of the city, as requested by her mother.
Along the way the driver took a detour, drove into deserted street and raped the girl at gunpoint, police said in a statement.
The girl and her mother later reported the driver. The 43 year old man was arrested on Wednesday at a gas station.
Uber said in a statement it does not tolerate such behaviour and that the driver was removed from the app as soon as the complaint was filed.
