South Korea jails ex-spy chiefs

SEOUL: Three former South Korean spy chiefs were jailed on Friday for illegally funnelling millions of dollars from the country’s intelligence agency to disgraced ex-president Park Geun-hye.

The trio were convicted of diverting a total of 3.5 billion won to Park while they each served as head of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) under the then-president between 2013 and 2016.

"Special activities funds of the NIS should be spent on collecting intelligence", the Seoul Central District Court said in a statement.

The court found them guilty of diverting state funds but dismissed bribery charges, citing the lack of evidence that they received any favours from Park in return for the funds.

Of the three ex-NIS heads, Lee Byung-kee and Lee Byung-ho were both sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.