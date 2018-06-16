Islamabad police finalise security plan for Eid holidays

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have finalized a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security in the Federal Capital during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the security plan, more than 1,600 policemen would safeguard Eid congregations, 975 mosques, 33 imambargahs, markets and picnic spots.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeebur Rehman Bugvi and Additional SP Islamabad Syed Mustfa Tanveer have devised an effective security plan for Eid holidays, under which police commandos and Pakistan Rangers would also be available for assistance of the police, a press release said.

Police have been assigned to patrol various sectors to prevent anti-social activities during Eid holidays, besides patrolling in different sectors.Special police deployment would be made for security of Faisal Mosque on Eid-day, while walk-through gates and scanners would be installed for checking purpose.

Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers would be responsible of the security at worship places in their respective areas.Under the plan, police pickets would be set up at all important entry and exit point for checking of vehicles with special focus to stop frequent car lifting incidents..

The mobile patrols and squads of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) would also remain present at prominent points during Eid congregations and ‘Chand Raat.’ While, bomb disposal squad will react within shortest possible time in case of any emergent situation.

The ITP has made a special deployment plan for ‘Chand Raat’ following which all markets and shopping areas will be manned by traffic officials to regulate the traffic and ensure planned parking.The SSP directed the police to remain on high alert and fully prepared to avert any untoward situation during Eid days.