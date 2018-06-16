Women, children go for last-minute Eid shopping

Islamabad: As the Shawal moon was sighted on Friday, the people, especially women and children, thronged markets, shopping malls and makeshift bazaars in Islamabad and Rawalpindi to go for last-minute shopping for Eid, the festival marked at the end of the fasting month of Ramazan.

Having already bought clothes and shoes, most shoppers were seen at cosmetics stores and henna, bangles and artificial jewellery stalls.However, the shops of readymade garments and shoes also attracted buyers, including men, too, in large numbers.

Such hustle and bustle in markets is common on the night before Eidul Fitr, popularly known as ‘chand raat’ due to the sighting of the crescent for Islamic month of Shawal.

“It’s fun to step out during the last days of Ramazan, especially on ‘Chaand Raat’ when the festivity in markets is at its peak. We all (female family members) are already done with Eid shopping and have come to the market to buy bangles and apply henna to hands,” Masooma Jalal, a housewife, said in Jinnah Super Market.

A visitor to commercial market, Zubaida Bibi, 55, said the ‘Chaand Raat’ was for women as Eid day was for children.She said not long ago, male members of the family used to buy women bangles and henna for Eid but things had changed a lot over the years as the latter did the job by themselves.

“We all female members of family come to the market on our own, do the last-minute shopping and have ice cream,” she said.

Shopkeepers reported high sales of artificial jewellery, bangles and wash-off henna.They said most women preferred getting their hands dyed with henna at ‘mehndi’ stalls in markets or beauty salons.Tight security checks were seen in markets in the shape of heavy police deployment and increased patrols.