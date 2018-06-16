For all hard work in Ramazan women deserve to celebrate more than men

Islamabad: Women are the focus of all media reporting on Eid shopping portraying them as spend thrifts robbing their husbands of their hard earned money.

They are shown roaming around in the market, sitting in the beauty parlour, buying matching shoes and bangles. Hardly anyone praises them for their contributions during Ramazan and creating an environment of Eid celebration.

This Ramzan was termed as one of the most difficult Ramzan due to the hot weather. Only women know the best as they had to prepare for ‘sehr’, ‘iftaar’ and dinner while side by side taking care of the elders and children who could not fast.

“A time came when I was not able to stand next to the stove anymore but the thought of family members depending on me kept me going,” said Sadia Razzaq, a housewife from Rawalpindi. She developed skin rashes on her body due to heat.

“No doubt this Ramazan was tough and there was unannounced loadshedding and low voltage throughout, we had real good time in the holy month. There is no match to the blessings of this month. The spirit of family getting together and praying together can never be achieved throughout the year. I am lucky that I was able to create and preserve that spirit,” said Sadia.

Hina Aleem, who lives in a joint family, also has the same feeling. Responding to question regarding women ruthless shopping of women these days as has been portrayed in media, she said that women have to shop for the whole family.

“It is not only for the lady of the house. I have to shop for children, mother-in-law, father-in-law and sisters in law as well. Besides that, I have to prepare the delicious food with which the Eid celebrations start,” said Hira. She said that most of the time, the women forgets and ignores buying things for her to make it a perfect Eid for others,” she said.

As Chaand Raat arrives, women start preparing for the best possible dishes for Eid guests. The special dish for ‘Meethi’ Eid, in every household is surely the traditional ‘Sheer Khurma’.

“All close relatives visit us on Chaand Raat and then for dinner on Eid day. Eid is meant for getting together. It is tough for women but I always enjoy this hustle and bustle. So we enjoy ‘Chaand Raat’ with each other and apply henna at night after all the cooking for Eid day is done,” said Mehnaz Khan, a housewife.

The get together and family picnics for Eid are the vital part of Eid celebrations. Here again, women deserve a big thanks as they prepare for these get together. “Even the domestic helpers take leave on this day. I hardly get time to get ready almost all day as the whole family gets together at our place on Eid but happiness on the faces of my family members is everything for me,” said Mehnaz.

As men take rest and greet guests, women are the ones who wake up first in the morning, motivate and prepare for all family members to get ready, prepare special food, greet and invite all family members and sleep the last at night. No doubt, they deserve to celebrate a little more than men.