Repeated intake of heavy, spicy meals may spoil the festive days

Rawalpindi: People particularly those who have observed a month-long fasting should avoid repeated and haphazard intake of heavy and spicy meals on the festive days of Eidul Fitr as it may spoil the festivity causing stomach related disorders along with serious problems among chronic patients.

Health experts say that people should avoid bad dietary habits and have meal twice a day at least during the three days of Eid as heavy and spicy meals on Eid days after a month-long fasting may cause stomach related problems because the stomach, intestines and throat along with other body organs are not in a condition of accepting heavy and spicy meals and huge quantity of cold and hot drinks.

Visiting friends and relatives on Eid is a tradition in Pakistan and as a gesture of hospitality; the guests are offered sweet and spicy dishes along with tea or cold drinks and it is observed that majority of our population takes heavy and spicy meals apart from taking greater quantity of sweet dishes and cold drinks haphazardly on the festive days of Eid.

Former Vice Chancellor at Rawalpindi Medical University and Professor of Medicines Dr. Muhammad Umar says that it is not easy for stomach and other body systems to digest properly heavy and spicy meals and that too repeatedly on Eid days after a month-long fasting. Also a greater quantity of sweet dishes on Eid may cause problems particularly for those who are suffering from diabetes, he said.

He like other health experts believes that in Ramazan, the stomach, intestines and colon are given a complete rest during fast and the alimentary tract remains empty and giving too much burden to the stomach immediately after a month-long fasting may cause problems.

It is witnessed every year that the allied hospitals here in town receive significant influx of patients mostly with the complaints of problems related to digestive system at their emergency departments on Eid days.

Majority of patients visiting the allied hospitals on Eid days can avoid health threats by following simple preventive measures related to diet and people should know that excessive use of spices, tea, coffee, cola or other beverages and ‘sherbets’ are harmful even in routine and on Eid days, their excessive use may cause problems, said Professor Dr. Muhamad Mujeeb Khan.

He added that haphazard and repeated intake of sweet and spicy dishes along with heavy intake of sugary drinks and tea may disturb functioning of the body systems. “One may take little quantity of dishes on Eid days but intake should not be haphazard.”

Dr. Mujeeb who is a diabetologist said that diabetics and patients suffering from blood pressure and hypertension should take extra care while taking meals on Eid days. To celebrate the festive occasion properly and to avoid food poisoning, one should take limited amount of sweet and spicy food, he said.