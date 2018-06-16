High court takes notice of prisoners’ preferential treatment at JPMC

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday took notice of under-trial prisoners’ (UTPs) preferential treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) and observed that influential UTPs have been sent to the hospital from jail on the basis of dubious medical certificates.

Hearing the bail petition of Inam Akbar, a co-accused in a five-billion-rupee corruption case, the SHC’s division bench headed by Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi observed that despite the superior court’s orders, the practice of providing preferential treatment to UTPs has been continuing.

An accountability court had informed the SHC that the petitioner, Akbar, was not sent to prison from the JPMC despite the court’s orders and was again admitted in the hospital on May 30 without assigning any emergency.

The high court observed that the JPMC executive director was asked by the accountability court to report about the admission of the UTP on May 30 without assigning any emergency, which clearly showed mala fide intention on the part of the jail authorities and the JPMC executive director.

The SHC said the UTP was shifted back to the central prison after the court’s notice despite apparently being unwell and allegedly not being able to be treated in prison.

The bench directed JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali, Prisons Inspector General Nusrat Mangan, Malir Prison Superintendent Mumtaz Awan and others to file their statements along with supporting material by way of affidavits to respond to the observation of the accountability court.

The bench observed that the orders of the court set out by the SHC with regard to medical treatment of UTPs are not being followed in letter and spirit.

The court said the chief justice of Pakistan has also taken notice of the ongoing practice of providing preferential treatment to UTPs at hospitals rather than them being treated in jails.

The SHC observed that prima facie, persons and institutions are mixed up with UTPs and it appears that influential UTPs are sent to hospitals on the basis of dubious medical certificates rather than being treated in jails.

The bench said that in order to ensure the enforcement of Article 4 and Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan, such practice needs to be stopped so that everyone is treated equally and fairly.

Prisons IG Mangan and officers of the Karachi Central Jail and the Malir Prison appeared before the high court and submitted that the petitioner, Akbar, was in prison from January 3 to February 22 and moved to the Landhi prison on February 23. They said he is now at the central prison.

The court observed that in the event that he is again removed from the jail to a hospital outside the prison for valid medical reasons, a copy of the order should be sent to the relevant accountability court.

The bench said that after receiving the copy, the monitoring judge of the accountability court and the high court will then be at liberty to establish a medical board of their own choice to determine the seriousness of the illness.

The high court directed the JPMC executive director, the prisons IG, the Malir Prison superintendent and others to file their affidavits on June 21 with regard to the shifting of UTPs to and their admission in hospitals.