Man dies, two injured as truck overturns

A man died and two others suffered injuries as a truck carrying goods from a fruit and vegetable market in Sohrab Goth turned turtle on the Nagan Chowrangi Flyover on Friday.

Sir Syed Police Station’s Station House Officer Javed Sikandar said three people riding atop the loaded vehicle fell and suffered severe injuries. He added that the men were taken to Abbasi Shahed Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Dilbar Hussain, son of Azhar Hussain, while the injured were identified as Mehmood and Hamesh.

SHO Sikandar mentioned that the injured men told police that they were returning from the market after purchasing fruits and vegetables and upon reaching the flyover, the truck slipped due to oil on the road.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the family without any legal formalities, he concluded.

Body found

The body of a 28-year-old man was found on the Super Highway on Friday.

SITE Super Highway Police Station’s SHO Malik Mazhar Iqbal said residents of the area informed police that a body was lying near Zardari Petrol Pump along the Super Highway.

A police team reached the site and carried the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem examination. A medico-legal examiner mentioned in his report that bullets were found in the victim’s body, three in the abdomen and one in the head.

SHO Iqbal shared the deceased was identified as Asifullah, son of Zafarullah. He said that nobody from the victim’s family approached the police to claim the body, adding that the corpse was placed in a mortuary upon the completion of legal formalities.