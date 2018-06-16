FC Counter in CBC head office

In the larger public interest and better service delivery,the residents of cantonment board clifton are hereby informed that FC Counter in CBC head office located on Kh-e-Rahat Phase-6 will remain open on 2nd & 3rd day of Eid-ul-Fitr in order to facilitate residents to get Hardship bouzers on payment. However, on 1st day Eid-Ul-Fitre bouzer supply will remain closed.***