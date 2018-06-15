PM directs Law Ministry to devise plan for strengthening govt's legal arm

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk has directed Law & Justice Division to draw a comprehensive plan for strengthening of legal arm of the government to perform its mandated functions in a more effective manner that will assist the incoming democratic government in revamping the Ministry.

He issued the instructions while chairing a briefing here at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) Thursday on performance of Law & Justice Division. Minister for Law Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Additional Secretary Law Division Muhammad Khashih-ur-Rehman and senior officials attended the briefing.

The prime minister was given a detailed briefing on various functions and the performance of the Division with regards to rendering of legal advices to various government departments/divisions, interpretation of laws, drafting, scrutiny & vetting of legislation and other legal matters. In his remarks the prime minister observed that the present day socio-economic challenges and the need for ensuring good governance necessitate revamping of the legal arm of the government. Such revamping would enable the Law Division to perform its mandated functions in a more effective manner.