PPP demands replacement of Punjab governor, bureaucracy

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Thursday demanded from Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) removal of Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana and changes in bureaucratic setup in Punjab to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in Punjab.

In a letter written to Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza, Secretary General PPP Central Punjab Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmed demanded for replacing the governor Punjab and for the appointment of neutral and non-partisan bureaucracy to ensure the free, fair and transparent elections in Punjab. The PPP expressed the apprehensions that the bureaucracy in Punjab and officers as well as staff engaged for conducting free and fair elections in past had often been found involved in manipulating results in favour of the PML-N and this the against the spirit of democracy and free and fair elections.

Manzoor stated in his letter that there needs to be bureaucratic changes in Punjab for ensuring the transparent election in Punjab with replacement from chief secretary to Patwari, Inspector General Police to Station House officers (SHO’s) and loyalists of the PML-N who had been appointed after ensuring their loyalties should immediately be transferred and replaced with non-partisan, neutral persons/bureaucracy.