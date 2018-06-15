Minister stops funding for OLMT, Saaf Pani, Danish schools

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Finance and Excise & Taxation Zia Haider Rizvi on Thursday stopped the secretary finance from issuing further funds for Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT), Saaf Pani, Danish schools or any other development schemes till general election.

He issued these instructions during a meeting at chief minister’s office. He said that under the instructions of Election Commission, the release of funds by the Finance Department would be limited to provision of missing facilities and other welfare programmes for public schools for their completion where polling stations would be set up for the upcoming elections.

Due to the paucity of funds, distribution of honoraria announced by the outgoing government at the end of their tenure will also be stopped.

The minister directed the chairman PRA to make way for dialogue instead of any collision with the business community so that the matters could be amicably solved.