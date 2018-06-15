Fri June 15, 2018
National

APP
June 15, 2018

Three-member family murdered

LAHORE: The bodies of a man, his wife and their son were found in a house at Canal Park Ghalib Market area, here on Thursday.Police said that they were killed with a sharp-edged weapons.The dead were identified as Nadeem Butt (45), Neelam (35) and a nine-year-old boy Faiq.

