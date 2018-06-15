Eid in most parts of KP, Fata today

PESHAWAR: A number of non-official moon-sighting committees in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the newly merged tribal districts announced on Thursday that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated today (Friday) as the Shawal moon has been sighted.

However, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa decided to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Saturday (June 16) along with the federal government as per announcement by the Markazi Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

The oldest and biggest private Ruet-i-Hilal (moon-sighting) Committee headed by Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai met at the historic Qasim Ali Khan mosque in Peshawar and received claims about sighting of the moon. Popalzai and his group of religious scholars also held a meeting to weigh the accounts of the faithful claiming to have sighted the Shawal moon.

Later at 10.20 pm, Popalzai announced in presence of a large number of clerics and members of the media at the Qasim Ali Khan mosque that 44 persons belonging to different areas had approached their committee and more than a dozen reached the mosque in person to claim that they had sighted the moon. He said the committee accepted the evidence of 14 of them about moon-sighting and, therefore, was announcing that Eidul Fitr would be celebrated on Friday.

His announcement was greeted with chants of Allah-o-Akbar amid jubilation.

Evidence of moon-sighting received from various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa initially included 10 from Peshawar, five from Rustam area in Mardan district, seven from Bannu, eight from Charsadda.