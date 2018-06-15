Allegations against Nawaz: SJC moved for sacking NAB chief

ISLAMABAD: A local leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has resorted to Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal for allegedly leveling baseless allegations against Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, the petitioner, Noor Muhammad Awan, had filed petition in the Supreme Court against NAB chairman which was rejected by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar. Noor Muhammad had demanded sacking of NAB chairman through his petition.

As per rules if any allegation comes to fore against any judge of superior judiciary or NAB chairman, the matter is referred to SJC.

The petitioner had taken plea in his petition that leveling allegations by politicians against their rivals under political motives is acceptable. However revered institution like NAB should not become tool in any political campaign against any politician. In this regard it is basic responsibility of NAB to avoid issuing press release with reference to such allegations which need more investigation. It was said in the petition that NAB chairman had issued press release on May 8 that Nawaz Sharif transferred $4.9 billion to India through money laundering.

The petition further said that Justice (R) Javed Iqbal is unable to perform his duties by staying neutral. Therefore he should be sacked from his office.

He demanded in his petition that NAB chairman should either tender unconditional apology or SJC should give such a decision which meets the norms of justice.