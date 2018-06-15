Chinese Embassy praises Pak media

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Acting ambassador to Pakistan Zhao Lijian on Thursday paid rich tributes to Pakistani media for their active role in strengthening the Sino-Pak decades’ old strategic partnership through their positive reporting.

In his brief address at ‘iftar-dinner’ held in the Chinese embassy, he said that the Pakistani media has always been on forefront for projecting China’s position on various regional and international issues in their true perceptive.

He thanked both the print and electronic media for their whole-hearted support to the embassy. He noted there is across-the-board national consensus on the two countries’ deep-rooted friendship, and this, he added is a great source of strength giving further boost to their bilateral ties.

Zhao Lijian appreciated Pakistan’s active participation in the recently held SCO’s summit. He particularly mentioned the bilateral meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Mamnoon Hussain held in Qingdao on the sideline of summit.

Both leaders, he said agreed to maintain the sound development momentum in their bilateral ties. President Xi reiterated his country’s commitment to work jointly with Pakistan to address their common socio-economic challenges, through Belt and Road initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He hoped that Pakistani and Chinese media's partnership will grow with the passage of the time for giving support to the on-going efforts of ensuring a better future for their people. He assured that Chinese embassy will extend its all possible cooperation to Pakistani media in promoting the shared future and common development.