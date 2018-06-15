New York seeks to dissolve Donald J Trump Foundation

NEW YORK: New York's attorney general on Thursday sued the Donald J Trump Foundation, US President Donald Trump, and others, and is seeking to dissolve the foundation after what she called its "persistent illegal conduct" over more than a decade.

Barbara Underwood, the attorney general, said the foundation engaged in "extensive unlawful political coordination" with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, conducted "repeated and willful self-dealing" to benefit his personal and business interests, and violated "basic legal obligations" for nonprofits. The lawsuit was filed with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.