Spain’s culture minister quits over tax fraud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spain's culture and sports minister Maxim Huerta resigned Wednesday after it emerged he has been fined for tax fraud, in a blow to the Socialist government that took over only last week. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ousted conservative Mariano Rajoy with a June 1 no-confidence vote in parliament sparked by corruption convictions against former senior officials of his Popular Party (PP). A court last year ordered that he pay over 360,000 euros to the tax office -- the amount he tried to evade plus fines and interest payments.
MADRID: Spain's culture and sports minister Maxim Huerta resigned Wednesday after it emerged he has been fined for tax fraud, in a blow to the Socialist government that took over only last week. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ousted conservative Mariano Rajoy with a June 1 no-confidence vote in parliament sparked by corruption convictions against former senior officials of his Popular Party (PP). A court last year ordered that he pay over 360,000 euros to the tax office -- the amount he tried to evade plus fines and interest payments.
Comments