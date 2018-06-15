Spain’s culture minister quits over tax fraud

MADRID: Spain's culture and sports minister Maxim Huerta resigned Wednesday after it emerged he has been fined for tax fraud, in a blow to the Socialist government that took over only last week. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ousted conservative Mariano Rajoy with a June 1 no-confidence vote in parliament sparked by corruption convictions against former senior officials of his Popular Party (PP). A court last year ordered that he pay over 360,000 euros to the tax office -- the amount he tried to evade plus fines and interest payments.