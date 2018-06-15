ECP withdraws ban on recruitment

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday withdrew the ban imposed on recruitment forthwith, following the installation of caretaker set-up in the centre and in the four provinces.

The Election Commission emphasised that the caretaker governments shall not make promotions or major appointments of public officials but may make acting or short term appointments in public interest.

A notification, issued by the Election Commission said that the term of the National Assembly and the four provincial assemblies expired on May 31, 2018 and caretaker governments had been established at federal and provincial level. “Now therefore, in exercise of its powers conferred on it under Article 218 (3) of the Constitution read with Section 4, 5 and 8 (c) of the Elections Act, 2017 and all other powers enabling it in this behalf the Election Commission directs that the ban imposed on recruitments is withdrawn forthwith, provided that the caretaker governments shall not make promotions or major appointments of public officials but may make acting or short term appointments in public interest,” reads the notification.

Last Wednesday, the Election Commission had imposed a ban on recruitment of public servants in federal, provincial and local government institutions. In an order sent to the federal and provincial governments, the Election Commission said that the ban would not affect recruitment through public service commissions.

Already, the Election Commission had also stopped implementation of all developmental schemes approved after April 1 while also halting the transfer of funds from one scheme to another.