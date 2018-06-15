Fri June 15, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Cop found dead

GUJRANWALA: A police constable was found dead at his friend’s house here in Sabzi Mandi police precincts on Thursday. Reportedly, police constable Khizdar went to see his friend and later, his body was found from the house. The Sabzi Mandi police reached the spot and arrested the victim’s friend and started investigation.

