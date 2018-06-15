Cop found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: A police constable was found dead at his friend’s house here in Sabzi Mandi police precincts on Thursday. Reportedly, police constable Khizdar went to see his friend and later, his body was found from the house. The Sabzi Mandi police reached the spot and arrested the victim’s friend and started investigation.
