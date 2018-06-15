Veteran journalist shot dead in IHK

SRINAGAR: Unknown gunmen shot a veteran journalist and his police bodyguard dead on Thursday, police and witnesses said.

Shujaat Bukhari, editor of an English language daily Rising Kashmir, had just entered his vehicle outside his office in the city’s press enclave when assailants fired several shots from close range.

“He (Bukhari) is no more. One of his two police bodyguards also died in the attack,” a top police officer said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Another police guard and the driver of the vehicle were critically wounded in the attack. Fellow journalists were on the scene soon afterwards. Bukhari was slumped over in the back seat, one of the police bodyguards had a gruesome wound to the head. Bukhari was a protected journalist, guarded by two armed police round-the-clock, in held Kashmir where political violence and threats to reporters is commonplace. Witnesses said Bukhari died on the spot while the assailants fled immediately after the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility.