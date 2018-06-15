Arbab Khizer won’t contest polls

LAHORE: PML-N senior leader Arbab Khizer Hayat Khan announced that he would not contest general election to be held on July 25. In an informal chat with The News, he clarified that there were no differences with the party and he had some personal issues because of which he decided not to contest election. He, however, added that he would strive hard for the success of PML-N in the general elections and working under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. Responding to a question, he said the PTI was losing its destination as it awarded tickets to those who had not been the part of party. Imran Khan should understand that there was no short-cut in politics, Arbab remarked. He said one thing was clear that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would reject Imran and his party in elections. Arbab said he had challenged Imran for election contest from Peshawar but he did not accept my challenge and gone to Bannu where too he would be rejected. He said the PML-N would have a clean sweep in upcoming general elections and Shahbaz Sharif was going to be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.