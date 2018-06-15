Two commit suicide

FAISALABAD: A boy and a girl committed suicide in separate incidents here. According to police, 20-year-old Waqas of Chak 248/RB swallowed poisonous pills after quarreling with his family over a domestic matter. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. Fazila, 22, daughter of Liaqat Ali of Chak 220/RB committed suicide over a domestic issue.

36 held: Police Thursday arrested 36 people on charges of rash driving. The accused include Ashiq from Sargodha Road, Ahmad and Hassham from Jamia Chishtia Chowk, Nadeem from Kaleem Shaheed Colony, Tanveer and Awais from Zafar Ali Chowk, Zohaib from Zila Council Chowk and Asif from GTS Chowk.