PML-N minority workers protest

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) religious minority workers staged a protest demonstration to advocate the provision of reserved seat for Rasheed Chaudhry. The protesters gathered outside PML-N headquarters at Model Town and staged a token sit-in. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against "unfair" nomination of minority legislators by the party. The protesters were of the view that true representatives of the Christian community had been ignored while those who did not deserve the honor lobbied effectively to rob the rightful candidates off of their nomination. They chanted slogans in favor of Rasheed Chaudhry aka Billa and said that he had shaved his head in protest against Governor's rule against the PML-N government during the 20017-2013 term.