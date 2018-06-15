Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PML-N minority workers protest

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) religious minority workers staged a protest demonstration to advocate the provision of reserved seat for Rasheed Chaudhry. The protesters gathered outside PML-N headquarters at Model Town and staged a token sit-in. They were holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against "unfair" nomination of minority legislators by the party. The protesters were of the view that true representatives of the Christian community had been ignored while those who did not deserve the honor lobbied effectively to rob the rightful candidates off of their nomination. They chanted slogans in favor of Rasheed Chaudhry aka Billa and said that he had shaved his head in protest against Governor's rule against the PML-N government during the 20017-2013 term.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar