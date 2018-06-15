Illegal kidney transplant centre unearthed, eight held

FAISALABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Thursday unearthed an illegal kidney transplant centre setup in a private hospital at Satiana Road here.

Two doctors, a dispenser and eight others, including the paramedics involved in unauthorised transplantation of kidneys, were arrested.

Those arrested include: Dr Zubair, Dr Irfan, dispenser M Haleem and eight others.

At the time of the raid, the accused had removed the kidneys of a boy Ibrar Ahmed of Gulshan-e-Ravi Lahore, which were being transplanted to a woman Zeenat Begum of Defence, Lahore admitted there.

It was revealed that the members of this gang were performing operations throughout the Punjab.

They used to collect huge amount to transplant the kidneys. The FIA was investigating and the arrest of more persons is expected within a couple of days.

Eidul Fitr security plan announced: City Police Officer Athar Ismail Thursday announced the Eidul Fitr security plan.

According to the plan, 5000 police jawans will be deputed to perform their duty at the Eid congregations while 5 SPs 13 DSPs, 15 inspectors, 61 sub-inspectors and 112 ASIs will be appointed to supervise the security duties on Eid day.

74 POLICE OFFICERS AWARDED COMMENDATION CERTIFICATES: Regional SSP Investigation Mujahid Akbar Khan Thursday distributed commendation certificates to 74 police officers of Faisalabad region for their best performance.

WOMAN CRUSHED TO DEATH: Siddiqua Bibi of Chak 203/RB, Mananwala was crushed to death by a speeding vehicle when she was crossing the road here on Thursday. The driver fled the scene.