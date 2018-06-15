Two die in road accident

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: Two men died and six others sustained injuries in a collision among three motorcycles. Near Okara-Depalpur Road, Muhammad Akram and Muhammad Ashraf of village 10/1L died and six others, including a child, suffered critical injuries when their motorcycle collided.
OKARA: Two men died and six others sustained injuries in a collision among three motorcycles. Near Okara-Depalpur Road, Muhammad Akram and Muhammad Ashraf of village 10/1L died and six others, including a child, suffered critical injuries when their motorcycle collided.
Comments