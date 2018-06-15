Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two die in road accident

OKARA: Two men died and six others sustained injuries in a collision among three motorcycles. Near Okara-Depalpur Road, Muhammad Akram and Muhammad Ashraf of village 10/1L died and six others, including a child, suffered critical injuries when their motorcycle collided.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar