SC seeks report on land acquisition for SCBAHS

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday sought a comprehensive report on the land acquisition for the Supreme Court Bar Association Housing Society (SCBAHS) in six weeks.

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Nisar, was hearing the case pertaining to the construction of the housing society for the legal fraternity at the apex court’s Lahore Registry.

During the court proceedings, the chief justice inquired about the progress in acquiring land for the housing society.

Replying to him, a public lawyer shared that steps were being taken for the purpose.

Chief Justice Nisar further remarked: “The court orders are not being implemented strictly.” He directed the relevant authorities to not take the land of any person who is unwilling just to make lawyers happy. “We shouldn’t get complaints that land was taken forcibly,” the top judge asserted. “It seems as if the Islamabad administration is upset with lawyers, which is why they keep engaging in delay tactics,” observed Chief Justice Nisar.

Moreover, the president of Supreme Court Bar Association shared with the court that Rs5 billion had been collected for the housing society, adding that 8,200-kanal land was needed for the society.

On November 21, an Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench, headed by Justice Athar Minallah, had issued a stay after in respect of a Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) notification dated October 28, 2016 for acquiring land for the SCBAHS.

The petition, which was filed by the Government Officers Cooperative Farming Society, through their counsel Saeed Khurshid Ahmed, had stated that the SCBAHS had acquired 8,194 kanals and 15 marlas of land in Mauza Tamma and Mohrian situated in Zone-IV of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) in contravention of the Land Acquisition Act 1984 (LAA), and due procedure of law. Separately, the chief justice remarked that illegal construction and cutting of trees continued in Margalla Hills despite the Supreme Court’s order on curbing the practice. While hearing the suo motu notice regarding Margalla Hills, the chief justice asked if felling of trees had stopped in the area as Supreme Court had issued orders six months back against the practice.

He said Geological Survey of Pakistan was asked to conduct an examination of Margalla Hills, but the authority did not fulfil its responsibility. Also present in the court, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said the court should be informed if officials concerned do not want to implement the directives issued to them. He added that those not following court orders will be sent to prison. The court summoned director general of Geological Survey of Pakistan in the next hearing.

At an earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had chided the federal government over its failure to remove encroachments in Margalla Hills. People have been barred from altering the forest and carry out construction in Margalla Hills as it has led to deforestation, misuse of natural resources and creeping human settlement.