Fri June 15, 2018
MD
Monitoring Desk
June 15, 2018

US drone ‘kills’ TTP’s Fazlullah in Kunar: VOA

A US drone strike has targeted the leader of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an Afghan province near the border with Pakistan, a US military official confirmed to the Voice of America (VOA). Unconfirmed reports from locals Thursday said Mullah Fazlullah has been killed.

The US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the strike late Wednesday targeted Fazullah. "U.S. forces conducted a counterterrorism strike June 13 in Kunar province, close to the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which targeted a senior leader of a designated terrorist organization,” a spokesman for U.S. Forces-Afghanistan, Army Lt. Col. Martin O’Donnell, also told VOA Thursday, without specifying that Fazullah was the target. Pentagon officials decline to comment at this time on whether the strike was successful.

