Troops to guard polling stations inside, outside

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday decided that troops would be deployed both inside and outside all the polling stations countryside while CCTVs will be installed at 20,000 highly sensitive polling stations during the upcoming general elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Raza chaired a meeting on the security-related aspects of the elections.

Besides others, representatives from the ministries of defence and interior and chief secretaries of the provinces and inspector generals of police (IGPs) and provincial election commissioners were also present on the occasion.

Among others, the chief secretaries and inspectors general of police briefed the meeting on related matters.

Briefing the media people about the meeting, the Election Commission spokesman said security personnel would follow a code of conduct to be shared with them. It was also decided that the commission would coordinate with the National Counter Terrorism Authority in relation to security related matters.

“We will also take the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) on board. The polling stations will be secured inside and outside. A code of conduct for security personnel under Clause 233 of the Election Act, 2017, has also been drafted,” said the spokesman.

The provincial governments, he explained, would be responsible for providing security at training venues for presiding officers as well as political leaders. The provincial governments would be responsible for installation of CCTVs at the most sensitive polling stations, he added.

The meeting explained to the chief secretaries and IGPs that the responsibility for implementing the Election Commission’s code of conduct would rest with them.

Moreover, it was also decided that foolproof security would be provided during printing of the ballot papers.

For this purpose, army would be deployed at the printing press facilities from June 27 to July 25.

Similarly, provincial governments will also provide security to the district returning officers, returning officers and presiding officers. He said the Election Commission was satisfied with the security arrangements made so far for the general elections.

The commission delayed its meeting for a day after finding out that the chief secretaries and IGPs of the four provinces continue to remain in their respective offices even after the completion of constitutional term of the PML-N government and provincial governments.

It asked the provincial governments to do the needful within 24 hours and then instead of June 13, held its meeting on June 14, following transfer of incumbent top officers.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission expressed displeasure over requests of exemption from election duty by various departments and individuals.

In a statement, the commission said holding free, fair and transparent elections was a national duty, which had to be fulfilled by everyone; therefore, no applications for exemption should be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In a related development, the commission has identified 383 candidates as bank defaulters of hundreds of millions of rupees during the security of their nomination papers.

These defaulters include Iftikhar Ahmed Khan, who owes Rs642 million.

Moreover, another hopeful Naveed Mukhtar owes Rs570 million, of which over Rs13 million was waived; Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh owes Rs560 million, of which over Rs14million has been waived; Rashid Yaqoob owes Rs528milion, of which Rs13million has been waived; Muhammad Khan defaulted on Rs23million, and Malik Waheed Khan is a defaulter of Rs5million while another Rs38million was waived off.

The scrutiny process is based on input from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), the National Accountability Bureau, the State Bank of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue.

It was learnt that three state agencies had wrapped up their part of the process while FIA checking the dual nationality status and Iqama papers of the candidates is yet to submit its report.

Meanwhile, in a related development the Election Commission issued an 86-point election code of conduct, calling for its strict compliance by political parties, candidates and poll agents.

The code days the political parties, candidates and election agents shall abide by all directions, instructions and regulations issued by the ECP, from time to time, relating to smooth conduct of elections, maintenance of public order and morality and refraining from maligning the commission in any form whatsoever, violation whereof would entail contempt as contemplated in Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017.

The political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters shall not propagate against the participation of any person in the elections on the basis of gender, ethnicity, religion or caste.

The right of every individual for peaceful and undisturbed private life shall be respected, irrespective of any resentment that a political party or a candidate may have against such individual for his political opinion or activities.

Organizing demonstrations or picketing before the house of such individual with a view to protesting against his political opinion or activities shall be prohibited under all circumstances.

The political parties, contesting candidates, election agents and their supporters shall not indulge in offering gifts or gratifications or inducements to any person to contest or not to contest as a candidate, or to withdraw or retire or not to withdraw or not to retire from the election. Violation will be treated as a corrupt practice.

The political parties shall endeavor to provide equal opportunity to its qualified members, both men and women, to participate in electoral process and, while making the selection of candidates on general seats in an Assembly, the party shall ensure at least five percent representation of women candidates as required under Section 206 of the Act.