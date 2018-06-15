Afghanistan fight back after Vijay, Dhawan tons

BANGALORE: Afghanistan clawed their way back after India´s Shikhar Dhawan hit a blazing century on Thursday as the minnows capped their astonishing rise from war and refugee camps to joining the sport´s elite.

Test cricket´s newest team were on the receiving end of some aggressive batting as Dhawan, who smashed 107, and Murali Vijay, who made 105, put on a 168-run opening stand after the hosts elected to bat first in Bangalore.

But the Afghan bowlers struck back with four wickets in the final session as the hosts slipped from 280-1 to 347 for six at stumps at Bangalore´s M Chinnaswamy Stadium.Fast bowler Yamin Ahmadzai, who gave Afghanistan their first Test scalp after getting Dhawan out early in the second session, led the attack with two wickets.

Hardik Pandya, on 10, and Ravichandran Ashwin, on 7, were at the crease when play ended after an extended final session but only 78 overs were possible due to two rain interruptions. Afghan skipper Asghar Stanikzai called it a “very proud moment” as he strode onto the field for the toss with opposite number Ajinkya Rahane. Dhawan hit 19 fours and three sixes as he set about the Afghan bowlers including spin sensation Rashid Khan, smashing three boundaries in the teenager´s opening over to bring up his 50.

Vijay then took control after Dhawan´s departure, putting together a 112-run second-wicket partnership with Lokesh Rahul who made 54.Ahmadzai bowled Rahul, who dragged a delivery on to his stumps, and Wafadar trapped Vijay lbw to lift Afghan spirits.

Khan, who gave away 120 runs in 26 overs, then combined with fellow spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman as the pair got a wicket each of Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara to pull things back.Most cricket-loving Afghans were watching the match on TV back home as they prepared for a three-day public holiday marking the Muslim festival of Eid.

Afghans took to social media to celebrate the start of the Test, which comes amid a government ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.Last week Afgnaistan secured a T20 series sweep over Bangladesh helped by spin bowler Khan, 19, the stand-out star of this year´s Indian Premier League.

India 1st innings:

Murali Vijay lbw Wafadar 105

Shikhar Dhawan c Nabi b Yamin 107

Lokesh Rahul b Yamin 54

C Pujara c Nabi b Mujeeb 35

Ajinkya Rahane lbw Rashid 10

Dinesh Karthik run out (Sub) 4

Hardik Pandya not out 10

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 7

Extras: 1b 11lb 1nb 0pen 2w 15

Total: (78.0 overs) 347-6

Fall: 1-168 Dhawan, 2-280 Vijay, 3-284 Rahul, 4-318 Rahane, 5-328 Pujara, 6-334 Karthik

Bowling: Yamin Ahmadzai 13-6-32-2; Wafadar 15-4-53-1; Mohammad Nabi 8-0- 45-0; Rashid Khan 26-2-120-1; Mujeeb Ur Rahman 14-1-69-1; Asghar Stanikzai 2-0-16-0

Umpires: Christopher Gaffaney and Paul Reiffel

TV umpire: Rodney Tucker

Match Referee: Andrew Pycroft.