Ponting wants ‘big runs’ from Aussie batsmen

LONDON: Australia batting great Ricky Ponting has said the top-order must deliver “big runs” after the world champions went 1-0 down in a one-day international series away to England. The 2019 World Cup hosts beat Australia by three wickets in the first of a five-match campaign at The Oval on Wednesday.

Although England stuttered during their chase, Australia were always in trouble after being dismissed for just 214, with spin again proving their undoing as England specialist slow-bowlers Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid accounted for five members of their top seven between them. Glenn Maxwell (62) and Ashton Agar (40) tried to repair the damage but their sixth-wicket stand of 84 couldn’t change the course of the game. Ponting, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, has joined the backroom staff of new Australia coach and former Test team-mate Justin Langer for the tour.

Reflecting on Australia’s slump to 90 for five on Wednesday, Ponting said: “It highlighted again the importance of our top-order batsman taking responsibility and getting some big runs.” After the early loss of Travis Head, Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh put on 40 for the second wicket only for both batsmen to be dismissed by Ali.

“We lost an early wicket but I thought Marsh and Finch’s partnership looked really promising. But both of them getting out in successive overs to Moeen Ali, and all of a sudden we are behind the eight ball,” explained Ponting.

“It’s just little moments like that were someone just has to put their hand up and say ‘Right, I am going to be the man that’s going to get through here and do what my team needs me to do’ and it didn’t happen,” he added ahead of the second ODI in Cardiff on Saturday.