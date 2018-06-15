Macron wins parliament green light for landmark rail reform

PARIS: French seNators on Thursday approved an overhaul of the debt-laden state rail operator SNCF, handing President Emmanuel Macron a key victory in his push to reform wide swathes of France’s economy.

The government pushed through the emblematic shake-up of train services despite stiff resistance from rail workers and their unions, who have carried out their longest strike in three decades trying to derail the plan.

Yet union leaders have refused to give up, vowing to pursue their rolling strike until at least June 28, when they plan a “massive” turnout against Macron’s reform drive, including his plans to cut 120,000 public-sector jobs.

“The law has been passed definitively, and it will be applied,” Transport Minister Elisabeth Borne said after the Senate voted to pass the measure, its final legislative hurdle.“Unions don’t make the laws, parliament does. And parliament has listened extensively to the unions,” added Gerard Cornu, the seNator in Macron’s Republic on the Move party who spearheaded the rail law. “The strike no longer serves any purpose,” he said.