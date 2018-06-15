Fri June 15, 2018
World

AFP
June 15, 2018

Elvis’ drummer, last survivor of his band, dead

NEW YORK: Drummer D.J. Fontana, the last surviving member of Elvis Presley’s original band whose hard-driving but self-effacing style helped shape rock percussion, has died, his family said Thursday. He was 87.His son David Fontana wrote on Facebook that his father died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday evening. An inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Dominic Joseph Fontana introduced drums to the concoction that became rock ‘n’ roll at a time that popular singers often eschewed percussion entirely.

