US anti-drug efforts in Afghanistan a failure

WASHINGTON: Poppy cultivation in Afghanistan hit a record high last year, a US government watchdog said Thursday, describing American-funded counternarcotics efforts in the war-torn country as a failure.

Since the American-led invasion in late 2001, the US has spent about $8.6 billion on counternarcotics efforts in Afghanistan, yet the country remains the world’s largest producer of opium. According to a new study by the office of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), opium cultivation reached about 328,000 hectares (1,265 square miles) in 2017 — a 63 percent jump from the year before and the greatest amount tallied since 2002.

“To put it bluntly, these numbers spell failure, and the outlook is not encouraging,” John Sopko, the special inspector general, said in prepared remarks at the launch of his office’s new report.