Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

REUTERS
June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Comey deviated from FBI norms in Clinton email probe

WASHINGTON: Former FBI Director James Comey deviated from the bureau´s norms in handling a probe into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but there is no evidence his actions before the 2016 election were motivated by political bias, a Justice Department watchdog report concludes, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

x
Advertisement

“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey´s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in the report´s conclusions, which were obtained by Bloomberg. The report by Horowitz on the FBI´s handling of a probe into Clinton´s emails, is due to be released publicly at 2 p. m. (1800 GMT). It arose from a review he launched about a week before President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

The inquiry has focused on whether Comey´s public statements about the FBI probe of Clinton´s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state were based on “improper considerations.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar