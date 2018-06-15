Comey deviated from FBI norms in Clinton email probe

WASHINGTON: Former FBI Director James Comey deviated from the bureau´s norms in handling a probe into former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, but there is no evidence his actions before the 2016 election were motivated by political bias, a Justice Department watchdog report concludes, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

“While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on Comey´s part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in the report´s conclusions, which were obtained by Bloomberg. The report by Horowitz on the FBI´s handling of a probe into Clinton´s emails, is due to be released publicly at 2 p. m. (1800 GMT). It arose from a review he launched about a week before President Donald Trump took office in January 2017.

The inquiry has focused on whether Comey´s public statements about the FBI probe of Clinton´s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state were based on “improper considerations.”