Fri June 15, 2018
Islamabad

BR
Bureau report
June 15, 2018

Ramazan, Eid packages distributed

PESHAWAR: The Ummah Welfare Trust distributed Ramazan and Eid packages among the poor and the needy in Ghundo Shamozai village in Katlang tehsil in Mardan district.

At a function held recently, 50 families received the Ramazan packages that included rice, sugar, tea leaves, lentils, powdered milk, cooking oil, dates, salt, matchboxes, etc.

The recipients included widows, orphans, disabled, students of madrassas, old and ailing and deserving poor.

Local elders and notables attended the distribution ceremony held in Ghundo Shamozai. The Shama Welfare Organization hosted the event and its President Zameen Nawab welcomed the guests. Senior journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Katlang, Gulshed Khan and others spoke on the occasion.

The Ummah Welfare Trust, led in Pakistan by Maulana Idrees with assistance from the country head Syed Imran, is a United Kingdom-based international relief and development charity working in many countries since 2001.

