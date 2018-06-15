Fri June 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Islamabad

June 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Obituary

Islamabad: The wife of Iltifaat Rasul Khan, former director Finance, Fauji Foundation and Director Fauji Foods passed away on Thursday. Her funeral will be offered at H-11, Police Lines, graveyard, Islamabad today (Friday) at 11 a.m.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar