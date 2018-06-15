Print Story
Islamabad: The wife of Iltifaat Rasul Khan, former director Finance, Fauji Foundation and Director Fauji Foods passed away on Thursday. Her funeral will be offered at H-11, Police Lines, graveyard, Islamabad today (Friday) at 11 a.m.
