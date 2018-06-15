AIOU undertakes plan for staff’s capacity building

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has undertaken a number of programmes on regular basis for the capacity-building of its staff, so as to provide best possible academic services to its 1.3 million students across the country, it was stated here on Thursday.

Since, the incumbent Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui took over his responsibilities about three and half years back, he laid special focus on professional development of the Faculty and the members of the services departments.

The training workshops were arranged at the main Campus and regional offices-level and it has been made a regular feature. The staff was equipped with the new technology.

The development of the soft-ware was my main focus in the overall development of the University, said the Vice Chancellor. He believed that without human-resource development, the target of quality education could not be achieved.

The 44-regional offices was provided ‘state-of-the-art’ technology, computers and other soft—ware equipment so that they could enhance their academic output in admission, examination and delivery process.

In order to encourage the staff, they were given promotion in their next grades, as were admissible to them under the rules. The matters relating to shortage of staff were also addressed on priority basis. Selection Board and Departmental Promotion Committee met seven and eight times respectively in the recent years.